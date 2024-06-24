Skip to Content

Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Atlas Copco

When:

Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement: Connecting talent from the military and Veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!  Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.

Tips for Attending:

  • Prepare to be on camera – We use Zoom so participants and company representatives can engage face-to-face.
  • Research the company – Prepare questions in advance.
  • Engage – Companies want employees who are as excited to learn about them as they are to hire high-quality talent.
  • Share – We welcome all interested service members, veterans, military spouses, Guard members and reservists, as well as those who support them to participate in Heroes Connect events. #HeroesConnectM2M

Heroes Connect: Atlas Copco

Contact: heroes@nam.org

Last updated: