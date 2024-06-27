More Than One Story - Next Virtual Orientation

Join Community Building Art Works in a virtual orientation session to learn more about our program for women and non-binary military (Active Duty and Veterans), More Than One Story.

When: Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join Community Building Art Works in a virtual orientation session to learn more about our upcoming program for women and non-binary military (Active Duty and Veterans), More Than One Story.

The upcoming monthly program will use live, interactive online art and creative writing workshops held over several weeks to create a “Virtual Community Center” where women and non-binary military members can gather and experience belonging in a healthy, safe, and connected environment.

There are almost 2 million women Veterans living in the United States today, and over 400,000 currently serving in the military. There’s less information about non-binary Veterans and military members, but research suggests that the gender diverse individuals are twice as likely to serve in the military.

CBAW’s innovative methodology and programs have been tested and refined over twelve years and have been demonstrated to be an effective creative arts intervention for those struggling with the symptoms of PTSD to include substance misuse and suicidal behaviors. Designed in partnership with volunteers, military clinical personnel, community organizations, and VSOs, these workshops and community events are effective for Veterans wherever they are along their healing journey.

Individuals interested in participating in MTOS are required to attend one Orientation Session. Additional Orientation dates are forthcoming.

This program is partially funded by the SSG Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program through the VA.

Registration closes 24 hours before scheduled orientation sessions.

Community Building Art Works (CBAW) is a charitable organization that builds healthy and connected communities where veterans and civilians share creative expression, mutual understanding, and support through workshops led by professional artists. Seema Reza is the chair of CBAW and facilitates a multi-hospital arts program that encourages use of the arts as a tool for narration, self-care, and socialization for those struggling with emotional and physical injuries. CBAW Website

Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) is a three-year program that provides funding to community-based organizations with innovative ideas for preventing Veteran suicide.

SSG Fox SPGP honors Veteran Parker Gordon Fox, who joined the Army in 2014 and was a sniper instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Known for a life of generosity and kindness to others in need, Fox died by suicide on July 21, 2020, at the age of 25.

To learn more about the SSG Fox SPGP, please visit: www.mentalhealth.va.gov/ssgfox-grants/.

Other VA events