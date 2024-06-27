Military Voices - Virtual Creative Writing Workshop

A Free Writing Workshop for Active Duty, Veterans & Military Families with Kevin Basl in Partnership with Blue Star

When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Back by popular demand! It's time to tell your story.

Blue Star Families has partnered with Community Building Art Works (CBAW) for a virtual creative writing workshop. Writing is a powerful tool for communication, self-discovery, and reflection. Together over Zoom, we’ll read a short piece of writing, see what makes it work, and use it to enter into our own stories.

No writing experience required—if you can think, you can write.

New to CBAW programs? Check out our quick Zoom guide at https://bit.ly/CBAWZoomGuide or watch this quick video (https://youtu.be/w6BLv71IpYs) to get an idea of what to expect.

About the Presenter:

Kevin Basl is a writer and musician living near Ithaca, New York. He was a mobile radar operator in the U.S. Army. Over the past decade, he has taught many writing and art-marking workshops for service members, veterans, and their communities. He's author of Midnight Cargo: Stories and Poems (Illuminated Press), and he's co-author of a chapbook of poems: Corn, Coal & Yellow Ribbons (Out of Step Press). (Midnight Cargo by Kevin Basl | illuminatedpress)

This program is funded by the Walter Reed Society.

About Community Building Art Works:

Community Building Art Works is a charitable organization that builds healthy and connected communities where veterans and civilians share creative expression, mutual understanding, and support. Our combination of arts programs for veterans and community-building events and services has reached thousands of service members, veterans, and military family members around the world. Visit www.cbaw.org to learn more.

About Blue Star Families:

The families of our all-volunteer military make unprecedented sacrifices these days to serve our country. Blue Star Families was founded by military spouses in 2009 to empower these families to thrive as they serve. We're committed to strengthening military families by connecting them with their neighbors – individuals and organizations – to create vibrant communities of mutual support. We believe we're all stronger when we take care of one another. Visit www.bluestarfam.org to learn more.

