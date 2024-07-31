Online: Brick by Brick Vets VA General Q&A

Brick By Brick Warrior Gaming VA Disability VA Health Care

When: Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA is joining Brick by Brick Vets, utilizing the power of gaming to bring Veterans together in support of creating comradery, benefit education, and community resources, for an online question and answer session on VA for benefits and healthcare questions. The event will be held on Brick by Brick Vets Discord, and open to all who have questions or want to listen. Discord is a free and popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. Join the Brick by Brick Vets Discord at

https://discord.com/invite/A4VydH42ec

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access Brick by Brick Vets Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event just to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within Brick by Brick Vets. The rooms you are looking to join are under the Voice Channels drop down. Look for GEN CHAT. Event starts at 6pm ET.

