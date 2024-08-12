Hope For The Warriors - Online

Learn about Hope For The Warriors' programs and scholarship opportunities.

When: Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join MVCN for an informational session with special guests, Jordan Huffman and Kristy Warren, to learn more about Hope For The Warriors' programs and scholarship opportunities.

Hope For The Warriors believes those touched by military service can succeed at home by restoring their sense of self, family, and hope. Nationally, Hope For The Warriors provides comprehensive support programs for service members, Veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources.

https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org

