Military Hiring Fair - Kirtland AFB, NM

Take the first steps towards a fulfilling career!

When:

Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Where:

Consolidated Support Building #20245

Bldg. 20245, Room 120

1451 4th Street SE

Kirtland AFB, NM

Cost:

Free

No registration needed for jobseekers!

Be Ready to Speak to 30+ Potential Employers!

(Open to anyone with base access)

Why attend?

  • Connect with top companies
  • Explore diverse career options
  • Hear from various industry leaders
  • Get your resume reviewed
  • Grow your professional network

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kirtland-afb-military-family-readiness-center/

Military & Family Readiness Center: 505-846-0741/0751

