Combat Women Veterans Cooking Event - Solomons, MD

Operation Second Chance is thrilled to announce an exclusive event for female combat Veterans on September 28th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at No Thyme to Cook in Solomons, MD.

When:

Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

No Thyme to Cook

14624 Solomons Island Rd S

Solomons, MD

Cost:

Free

  This unique and empowering experience is reserved for registered Veterans, offering an opportunity to connect with others who have had similar experiences. Join us for a one-of-a-kind cooking event led by a professional chef, where you can embark on a journey of learning new culinary skills, prepare a delicious meal together, and then enjoy it for lunch. This event is a great way to build a strong sense of community and camaraderie. 

*Limited spots available, registration and a one-time application is required.  

Women Veterans can apply using this link:  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1p2uksdxZ48uJcQXimTCDUcsn1Saap42CkMBy25djU5s/ 

Please reach out to theresa@operationsecondchance.org for information.  

Learn more about Operation Second Chancehttps://operationsecondchance.org/ 

