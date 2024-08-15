Combat Women Veterans Cooking Event - Solomons, MD Operation Second Chance is thrilled to announce an exclusive event for female combat Veterans on September 28th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at No Thyme to Cook in Solomons, MD. When: Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: No Thyme to Cook 14624 Solomons Island Rd S Solomons, MD Cost: Free





This unique and empowering experience is reserved for registered Veterans, offering an opportunity to connect with others who have had similar experiences. Join us for a one-of-a-kind cooking event led by a professional chef, where you can embark on a journey of learning new culinary skills, prepare a delicious meal together, and then enjoy it for lunch. This event is a great way to build a strong sense of community and camaraderie.

*Limited spots available, registration and a one-time application is required.

Women Veterans can apply using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1p2uksdxZ48uJcQXimTCDUcsn1Saap42CkMBy25djU5s/

Please reach out to theresa@operationsecondchance.org for information.

Learn more about Operation Second Chance: https://operationsecondchance.org/

