Skip to Content

WR-ALC Hiring Event: Americus, GA

The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex is seeking experienced Avionics/Electronics & Electrical Technicians!

When:

Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

South Georgia Technical College (Americus Campus) - Bldg: Pope Center

900 South Georgia Tech Parkway

Americus, GA

Cost:

Free

Looking to start a career at Robins AFB?
 

This event is specifically for professionally trained Avionics/Electronics Technicians ONLY
Avionics Maintenance Technology & Electronics Diploma/Degree 2022-2024 Tech School Graduates encouraged to attend!

  • An Initial Screening of required experience and/or education will be completed by a Subject Matter Expert prior to admittance for interview.
  • Candidates must bring a resume and proof of Electronics Technology Diploma/Degree (if applicable)
  • This event is intended to target external applicants.
  • US Citizenship Required

Please visit https://workatrobins.com for additional employment opportunities 

For more information,  contact: WRALC.Recruitment@us.af.mil

Other VA events

Last updated: