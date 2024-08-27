WR-ALC Hiring Event: Americus, GA
The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex is seeking experienced Avionics/Electronics & Electrical Technicians!
When:
Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
South Georgia Technical College (Americus Campus) - Bldg: Pope Center
900 South Georgia Tech Parkway
Americus, GA
Cost:
Free
Looking to start a career at Robins AFB?
This event is specifically for professionally trained Avionics/Electronics Technicians ONLY
Avionics Maintenance Technology & Electronics Diploma/Degree 2022-2024 Tech School Graduates encouraged to attend!
- An Initial Screening of required experience and/or education will be completed by a Subject Matter Expert prior to admittance for interview.
- Candidates must bring a resume and proof of Electronics Technology Diploma/Degree (if applicable)
- This event is intended to target external applicants.
- US Citizenship Required
Please visit https://workatrobins.com for additional employment opportunities
For more information, contact: WRALC.Recruitment@us.af.mil