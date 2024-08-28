From Combat Boots to Corporate Suits: Bridging the Enlisted-Corporate Gap - Chicago, IL VOWS, a Bob Woodruff Foundation initiative, honors former and current military personnel and their spouses through a range of services connecting them to career and business opportunities in corporate America. Join us for our next event! When: Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: 77 W Wacker Drive #4400 Chicago, IL Cost: Free Registration: Required





Veterans, Service Members & VOWS Partners gear up for our next VOWS Chicago Event! This event will feature an incredible panel focused on the journey from being an enlisted service member to navigating the corporate world post-service. Join us for our next networking event hosted by McGuire Woods and Webster Bank, at 77 W Wacker Dr # 4400, Chicago, IL 60601 on September 19th, from 5:30-8 PM CST. Let's strengthen the veteran community in the Chicago area by connecting veterans and transitioning service members seeking their next or first civilian workforce role with allies, mentors, and corporate job opportunities across industries. For more information, please contact Nikki Stork at nikki.stork@bobwoodrufffoundation.org.

