GI Bill Roadshow at San Diego State University GI Bill Roadshow is heading to San Diego State University and St. Philip’s College! When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm PT Where: Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center, Fowler Family Ballroom (Room 124) 5491 Aztec Walk San Diego, CA Cost: Free





Are you a Veteran, service member or GI Bill® student interested in learning more about your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits? Veterans Benefits Administration is hosting two GI Bill Roadshows this fall to connect with you in person!

The first stop is San Diego State University in San Diego, California, on September 10. From there, the team is heading to St. Philip’s College in San Antonio, Texas, on September 24. Both Roadshow stops will feature three exciting events: a School Certifying Official Workshop, GI Bill Town Hall, and a Veterans Benefits Fair where you can learn more about your education benefits, receive on the spot support and network with other GI Bill students.

Interested in attending? RSVP for the events at San Diego State University through the links below. Be on the lookout for St. Philip’s College event registration in a future newsletter.

Additional Information:

Nearby parking is available in Parking Structure 7 (Location #28507) .

Visitors can park and pay using the Pay Station located on Level 2, by paying online with paybyphone.com, or by calling PayByPhone at 800-515-7275.

Please direct any accessibility accommodation questions to SDSU's ADA POC, Marian Lim, at mlim@sdsu.edu.

