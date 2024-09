La Crosse Vet Center Dedication When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: La Crosse Vet Center 910 2nd Ave N Onalaska, WI Cost: Free





The La Crosse Vet Center invites you for the dedication of their new location. Join us and learn about the Vet Center on September 12, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. We hope to see you

Other VA events