Education outreach - Bossier Parish Community College Get your education benefits questions answered When: Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Bossier Parish Community College, Veterans Resource Center 6220 E. Texas Street Building H, 4th floor, rooms 429 and 412 Bossier City, LA Cost: Free





Our education outreach team is here to answer your education questions and concerns. We can address your questions relating to school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.

For more information, contact Susan Stakes at 318-678-6472

If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, please contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via AskVA.



