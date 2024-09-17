Education outreach - Bossier Parish Community College
Get your education benefits questions answered
When:
Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Bossier Parish Community College, Veterans Resource Center
6220 E. Texas Street
Building H, 4th floor, rooms 429 and 412
Bossier City, LA
Cost:
Free
Our education outreach team is here to answer your education questions and concerns. We can address your questions relating to school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.
For more information, contact Susan Stakes at 318-678-6472
If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, please contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via AskVA.