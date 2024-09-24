Zooming Ahead: Mastering Virtual Career Fairs and Employer Engagement
Don’t miss this invaluable opportunity to sharpen your virtual career fair skills and take your job search to new heights. Secure your spot today and embark on the path to career success in the digital age!
When:
Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Military to Manufacturing Virtual Workshop: This session is open to transitioning service members, Veterans and military spouses.
Join us for an immersive virtual event designed to equip you with the essential skills and strategies for navigating virtual career fairs seamlessly. In this dynamic session, we’ll delve into the intricacies of leveraging the Zoom platform and breakout rooms effectively, ensuring you stand out to employers and maximize your opportunities in the virtual job market.
Event Highlights: Mastering Virtual Career Fairs and Employer Engagement
Contact: heroes@nam.org