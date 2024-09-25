Resume and Professional Development Webinar - East Coast Region

RecruitMilitary invites you to a LIVE & INTERACTIVE WEBINAR, led by a Certified Professional Resume Writer, to gain the knowledge and resources needed for the next steps in your professional journey.

When: Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This live webinar provides civilian resume writing professional guidance through actionable tips and feedback.

Connect with a subject matter expert, who will help you enhance and tailor your resume, as well as answer your questions about resume writing best practices.

For transition service members enrolled in TAP, attendance for the Advanced Resume Writing class will be applied to your TAP record (for participating installations).

