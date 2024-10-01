Frost Call: Versus - Boston, MA Join us October 5th for a battle between current and former military service members among four storied academic institutions! When: Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Balance Patch 1031 Commonwealth Avenue Boston, MA Cost: Free Registration: Required





New blood versus old and wise. Boots versus salty. Green versus grizzled. It’s time to see who’s the best: ROTC Cadets, Midshipmen, and service members versus Veterans who’ve hung up the uniform. This year Frost Call is proud to bring back our “Versus” series of tournaments with an inaugural gaming event featuring students from MIT, Harvard, Northeastern, and Boston University.

What is Frost Call: Versus?

Frost Call: Versus is a competitive series of events that brings Veterans together towards a mutual goal (to destroy the competition!). This year's event brings Veterans and service members together to see who's got the best skills and the best teammates. Fireteams of 4 will compete for each university, for a total of 8 teams (service versus veteran). Prizes will be awarded to the best overall team, best university, and of course, the Veterans or the service Members.

How does the competition work?

Competing teams will participate in a gauntlet of three events: Rocket League, Mario Kart, and Super Smash Brothers. Each game tests a different skillset, so no ringers can ensure domination. Scores will be assigned to players and teams for each game, with the winner being the team who scored highest summed across all three games.

This is a casual event and all skill levels are welcome. Will there be prizes? Yes. Will the winners receive a trophy they can brag about for eternity? Also yes. But in the end, it's about the friends you made along the way.

Design of the Event

Teams will be designated as the following:

Fireteams BU, Northeastern, MIT, and Harvard Veterans

Fireteams BU, Northeastern, MIT, and Harvard Active/ROTC

Veteran Platoon (4 fireteams), Active Platoon (4 fireteams)

Each fireteam will need to designate 2 subs

All participants will play all the selected games. Points and rankings will be assigned per game with a tally at the end determining the winning fireteam/platoon.

Prizes will be awarded for MVP, winning fireteam, and winning platoon



Can I bring my friends?

Non-competitors, including civilian friends and family, are encouraged to join us! Simply register with a "Spectator" ticket if you want to come cheer on the competitors. All ages are welcome to join us. Food and beverages will be available at Balance Patch as well, so we have everything your crew needs to come cheer you on.



The event will be streamed LIVE on twitch at www.twitch.tv/frostcallgaming

