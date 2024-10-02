VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo - Wesley Chapel, FL
ATTENTION: Tampa Area Veterans!
When:
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
AdventHealth Center Ice
3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd.
Wesley Chapel, FL
Cost:
Free
Get 1-on-1 assistance with:
- Claims Clinic
- Disability Claim Questions
- Health Care Enrollment
- PACT Act
- VA Eligibility
- Women’s Benefits
- Mental Health
- Pension Questions
- Housing / Homeless
- Caregiver Support
- Veterans IDs
- Education Benefits
- Career Resources
- Community Partners
- Family Friendly Activities
Come out and watch disabled U.S. Military Veterans from around the country play in the USA Hockey 2024 Warriors Classic!
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Sat. Oct 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET