VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo - Wesley Chapel, FL

ATTENTION: Tampa Area Veterans!

When:

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

AdventHealth Center Ice

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd.

Wesley Chapel, FL

Cost:

Free

Get 1-on-1 assistance with:

  • Claims Clinic
  • Disability Claim Questions
  • Health Care Enrollment
  • PACT Act
  • VA Eligibility
  • Women’s Benefits
  • Mental Health 
  • Pension Questions
  • Housing / Homeless
  • Caregiver Support
  • Veterans IDs
  • Education Benefits
  • Career Resources
  • Community Partners
  • Family Friendly Activities

Come out and watch disabled U.S. Military Veterans from around the country play in the USA Hockey 2024 Warriors Classic!

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Sat. Oct 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

