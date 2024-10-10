Military Voices Free Writing Workshop - Online

A free writing workshop for active duty, Veterans & military families with Kevin Basl in partnership with Blue Star Families.

When: Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





It’s time to tell your story.

Blue Star Families has partnered with Community Building Art Works (CBAW) for a free virtual creative writing workshop just for Active Duty Military, Veterans, & Military Families. Writing is a powerful tool for communication, self-discovery, and reflection. Together over Zoom, we’ll read a short piece of writing, see what makes it work, and use it to enter into our own stories. No writing experience required—if you can think, you can write.

🖊️What to Expect

Poem Selection: Kevin chooses a thought-provoking poem.

Interactive Participation: Read, respond, and write alongside fellow participants.

Optional Sharing: Share your reflections and/or your work if you’d like.

No Creative Writing Experience Required. All experience levels are welcome!

Kevin Basl, Veteran, Author & Facilitator

Kevin Basl is a writer and musician living near Ithaca, New York. He was a mobile radar operator in the U.S. Army. Over the past decade, he has taught many writing and art-marking workshops for service members, veterans, and their communities. He's author of Midnight Cargo: Stories and Poems (Illuminated Press), and he's co-author of a chapbook of poems: Corn, Coal & Yellow Ribbons (Out of Step Press).

Other VA events