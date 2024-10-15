Skip to Content

"Veterans Empowerment Summit: Navigating Benefits & Building Community"

When:

Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Greater Nebo AME Church

1001 Old Mitchellville Road

Bowie, MD

Cost:

Free

Walk-ins are welcome.

In-Person Collaborative event at Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church 1001 Old Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716.  "VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention training" will be provided along with presentations on "Pre-Need and Burial Eligibility" and "What the Pact Act is all About? Registration is free and walk-ins are welcomed.

