"Veterans Empowerment Summit: Navigating Benefits & Building Community" "Veterans Empowerment Summit: Navigating Benefits & Building Community" When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Greater Nebo AME Church 1001 Old Mitchellville Road Bowie, MD Cost: Free





Walk-ins are welcome.

In-Person Collaborative event at Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church 1001 Old Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716. "VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention training" will be provided along with presentations on "Pre-Need and Burial Eligibility" and "What the Pact Act is all About? Registration is free and walk-ins are welcomed.

