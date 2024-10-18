Meet Your Future Employer - Online

Military-Friendly Virtual Job Fair

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Don’t miss this opportunity to meet top employers who are looking for great candidates at the Military-Friendly Virtual Job Fair sponsored by Corporate Gray.

Registered companies and government agencies include Lockheed Martin, SAIC, Workday, GTSC Talent Solutions, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Internal Revenue Service, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, National Security Agency, Sierra7, US Postal Service, Dept of Veterans Affairs VR&E, and more.

NOTE: This event is especially for transitioning military members, Veterans, and military spouses. Most participating employers require U.S. citizenship, and many require cleared (or clearable) candidates.

The Department of Defense and the Service Branches do not endorse any company, sponsor, or their products or services.

Corporate Gray Military to Civilian Career Transition Website

Other VA events