757 Career Summit: Panel Discussions, Resume Reviews, and Headshots - Norfolk, VA Would you like to interview with some of America’s best companies? Here is your chance! Find your next career at this summit. When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Vista Point Center 1754 Massey Hughes Drive Norfolk, VA Cost: Free Registration: Required





The 757 Career Summits are MUCH MORE THAN JUST A JOB FAIR.

You will have interviews with recruiters and Hiring Managers before and during the actual events who have the authority to make employment decisions. There will be a networking social the evening prior and moderated panel discussions based on your background and preferences, allowing you to research the companies and industries beforehand.

This is a collaborative effort between the region’s military installations and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council as well as the leading, highest engaged national and regional companies looking to fill positions in the Defense Contracting; Maritime; Power and Energy; Cyber/IT; Project Management; Intel, Field Service; Electronics; Maintenance; Manufacturing; Engineering Healthcare; Bio-medical; Semiconductor and Leadership.

9:00 AM-1:00PM (MORNING SESSION)

INDUSTRY PANEL DISCUSSIONS- Ever wanted to know what it truly takes as a Military Spouse, Commissioned Officer or Enlisted to get into the civilian sectors in these highly competitive industries? Come join our moderated panel discussions to learn from those who've done it and those who hire. LIMITED TO 50 PER PANEL DISCUSSION

*9-10AM: ENTREPRENEURSHIP PANEL

*10:15-11:15AM: HOW TO GET INTO THE ENERGY & OFFSHORE WIND INDUSTRY PANEL

*11:30-12:30PM: HOW TO GET INTO THE SEMI CONDUCTOR/CYBER & IT INDUSTRY PANEL

LinkedIn headshots available on a first come, first-served basis L IVE RESUME REVIEW/CRITIQUE (10AM-1PM)- Have your resume reviewed by both Resume Professionals and actual Human Resource Professionals to get real time feedback before the Career Fair. Don't miss out. These first come, first served. Slots will go fast.

