Skip to Content

We CARE Vet Fair - Marietta, GA

VA and GA Dept. of Veteran Services will be on hand for any Veteran who was unable to attend Friday. No other vendors will be present on Saturday.

When:

Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Cobb County Civic Center

548 S. Marietta Parkway

Marietta, GA

Cost:

Free

Welcome to the 3rd Annual We CARE Vet Fair

  • Free for all who served and their families!
  • Over 100 organizations are on-site to help you, including the VA and GA Department of Veteran Services.
  • Free lunch while supplies last.

Additional details at wecarevetfair.com

Other VA events

Last updated: