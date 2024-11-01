We CARE Vet Fair - Marietta, GA

VA and GA Dept. of Veteran Services will be on hand for any Veteran who was unable to attend Friday. No other vendors will be present on Saturday.

When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Cobb County Civic Center 548 S. Marietta Parkway Marietta, GA

Cost: Free