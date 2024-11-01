We CARE Vet Fair - Marietta, GA
VA and GA Dept. of Veteran Services will be on hand for any Veteran who was unable to attend Friday. No other vendors will be present on Saturday.
When:
Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cobb County Civic Center
548 S. Marietta Parkway
Marietta, GA
Cost:
Free
Welcome to the 3rd Annual We CARE Vet Fair
- Free for all who served and their families!
- Over 100 organizations are on-site to help you, including the VA and GA Department of Veteran Services.
- Free lunch while supplies last.
Additional details at wecarevetfair.com