Veterans Day Tournament: Honoring Our Heroes Through Gaming - In-Person and Online Event Join the mission to empower Veterans through gaming! When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm ET Where: Syracuse University - Gaming and Esports Center at the Schine Student Center 200 Waverly Avenue Syracuse, NY Cost: Free





The Warrior GMR Foundation invites you to join us at Syracuse University on November 9-10, 2024, for a special Veterans Day Rocket League Tournament. This exciting event will feature teams from the US Navy, Army, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and a veterans team represented by Regiment Gaming, uniting in friendly competition to honor and celebrate the service of our nation’s heroes. The tournament showcases the power of gaming to foster camaraderie, resilience, and mental health support within the Veteran community. Join us in celebrating Veterans Day through this unique and impactful event. For more details, visit warriorgmrfoundation.org. Together, we can honor the heroes and build a stronger, united community.”

Livestream Links:

Twitch link to access livestream: https://www.twitch.tv/warriorgmr1

Discord link to access livestream: https://discord.com/servers/warrior-gmr-foundation-674732735247679498

