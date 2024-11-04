More Than One Story - Next Virtual Orientation

Join Community Building Art Works in a virtual orientation session to learn more about our program for women and non-binary military (Active Duty and Veterans), More Than One Story.

When: Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





The upcoming monthly program will use live, interactive online art and creative writing workshops held over several weeks to create a “Virtual Community Center” where women and non-binary military members can gather and experience belonging in a healthy, safe, and connected environment.

CBAW’s innovative methodology and programs have been tested and refined over twelve years and have been demonstrated to be an effective creative arts intervention for those struggling with the symptoms of PTSD to include substance misuse and suicidal behaviors. Designed in partnership with volunteers, military clinical personnel, community organizations, and VSOs, these workshops and community events are effective for Veterans wherever they are along their healing journey.

Individuals interested in participating in MTOS are required to attend one Orientation Session. Additional Orientation dates are forthcoming. Registration closes 24 hours before scheduled orientation sessions.

Register here for all of our RECURRING workshops. The link you'll receive upon registration can be used for most of our workshops. For the full schedule with dates, times, and detailed information about our workshops, please subscribe to our events calendar here.

New to CBAW programs? Check out our quick Zoom guide at https://bit.ly/CBAWZoomGuide.

