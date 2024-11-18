Get Your Civilian Cyber Job with Your MOS + Cyber Certs + Scholarships Webinar: Part I

Join us and take the next step toward your top cyber job.

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join us, Thursday, November 21st, and learn how to translate your military experience and MOS training into valuable cybersecurity qualifications. Learn from a panel of experts how to enhance your resume, gain relevant cyber certifications, and build the hands-on experience that will help you land your top cyber job!

Other VA events