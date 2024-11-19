Wellbeing YOU - Online

Spend 15 minutes a week focused on your wellbeing.

When: Wed. Dec 4, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:15 pm CT Repeats Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join the MVCN every Wednesday at 12:00 PM Central for 15 minutes of focused wellbeing practice to enhance your whole health.

Wellbeing YOU is hosted using Zoom video so caregivers are able to interact face to face using a computer or mobile device. The groups are flexible and informal so feel free to join when you are able.

Please SAVE your confirmation email as it contains information to join the Zoom group.

Visit the custom, secure, caregiver-only Online Community available 24/7 for support. https://mvcn.force.com/MVCN/s/login/

Wed. Dec 4, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:15 pm CT Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:15 pm CT Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:15 pm CT

