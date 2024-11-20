Online: VORSOC VA General Q&A

VORSOC Outreach General Q&A Online Veterans Outreach

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA is joining VORSOC (Veteran Out-Reach, Special Operations Command), an online Discord community that is a home for Veterans, where they can share the same brotherhood of which they had when they served, for an online question and answer session on VA for benefits and healthcare questions with a focus on Rec Therapy. The event will be held on VORSOC's Discord, and open to all who have questions or want to listen. Discord is a free and popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. Join the VORSOC Discord at

https://discord.gg/NbAdGA37PT

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access VORSOC Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event just to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within VORSOC. The rooms you are looking to join are under the Veterans Corner drop down. The channel hosting the Q&A is labeled as Veteran Smoke Pit.

