Career Exploration & Hiring Fair: First Responders - Joint Base Charleston, SC

Register now to connect with military-ready employers!

When:

Wed. Dec 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Air Base Commons

100 W Hill Blvd

Joint Base Charleston, SC

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

For more than a decade, Hiring Our Heroes has helped hundreds of thousands of transitioning service members, Veterans, and military spouses find meaningful employment through our comprehensive training and hiring events, fellowship
programs, and online tools.

Service Member Programming: 9:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. ET
Hiring Fair: 12:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. ET

What to Expect

  • Free career fair & networking opportunities
  • Meet with military-ready companies
    actively hiring locally & nationwide
  • Get insider tips from hiring managers
    and recruiters
  • Careers in Healthcare and Medical,
    Emergency Services, and Law Enforcement

You’ll Learn About

  • SkillBridge programs
  • Fellowships & internships
  • Upskilling & reskilling programs
  • Military spouse professional
    development & hiring programs
  • LinkedIn for Veterans & military spouses

