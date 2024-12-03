Skip to Content

DOL TEAMS Virtual Entrepreneurship Training for Military Spouses

This two-hour workshop provides an overview of the programs and resources available through the U.S Small Business Administration to start, grow, expand, and recover a small business.

When:

Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

This two-hour workshop, focused on military spouse entrepreneurship, provides an overview of the programs and resources available through the U.S. Small Business Administration to start, grow, expand, and recover a small business.

Participants will learn about the resources available to help them get started or continue the path of entrepreneurship. 

  • Increase your confidence and business smarts
  • Learn how to find the right partners for your business
  • Discover how to access loans and capital
  • Reimagine your potential with growth strategies

Download the participant’s guide: Empowering Military Spouse Entrepreneurship Workbook (dol.gov)

Other VA events

Last updated: