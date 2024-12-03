DOL TEAMS Virtual Entrepreneurship Training for Military Spouses
When:
Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
This two-hour workshop, focused on military spouse entrepreneurship, provides an overview of the programs and resources available through the U.S. Small Business Administration to start, grow, expand, and recover a small business.
Participants will learn about the resources available to help them get started or continue the path of entrepreneurship.
- Increase your confidence and business smarts
- Learn how to find the right partners for your business
- Discover how to access loans and capital
- Reimagine your potential with growth strategies
Download the participant’s guide: Empowering Military Spouse Entrepreneurship Workbook (dol.gov)