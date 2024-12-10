Skip to Content

Cafe Connect for Women Veterans - Columbus, OH

Women Veterans in Central Ohio

When:

Where:

CRIMSON Coffee House (Easton Town Center)

4066 Worth Ave

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Join us for a Women Veterans Social, where you can relax with coffee, tea, and complimentary pastries while connecting with fellow women Veterans.

 Share your stories, find support, and explore valuable resources in a warm and welcoming space. Build lasting friendships with like-minded individuals and learn more about the events and programs offered by Operation Second Chance. It’s a great opportunity to connect, recharge, and be part of an empowering community!

Crimson Easton

