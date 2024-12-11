More Than One Story is a creative program for women and non-binary military looking to connect with one another and tell their stories.

More Than One Story - Next Virtual Orientation

Join Community Building Art Works in a virtual orientation session to learn more about our program for women and non-binary military (active duty and Veterans), More Than One Story. This monthly program uses live, interactive online art and creative writing workshops to create a “Virtual Community Center” where women and non-binary military members gather and experience belonging in a healthy, safe, and connected environment. Individuals interested in participating in MTOS are required to attend one Orientation Session.

Additional Orientation dates are forthcoming. Visit www.cbaw.org/mtos for more details. This program is partially funded by the SSG Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program through the VA.