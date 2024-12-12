Skip to Content

Secretary Denis McDonough Veteran Townhall - Online

Tune in to our virtual Townhall with Secretary McDonough available for streaming on YouTube.

Free

Watch a Q&A chat with Secretary McDonough covering topics such as transition, Vet Centers, memorial affairs, caregivers, community care, toxic exposures, women Veterans, travel, and claims.

Secretary Denis McDonough Veteran Town Hall - YouTube

 

 

Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 1:00 pm UTC – 1:00 am UTC

Fri. Dec 13, 2024, 1:00 pm UTC – 1:00 am UTC

Sat. Dec 14, 2024, 1:00 pm UTC – 1:00 am UTC

Sun. Dec 15, 2024, 1:00 pm UTC – 1:00 am UTC

Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 1:00 pm UTC – 1:00 am UTC

