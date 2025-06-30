Skip to Content

MOAA Virtual Hiring Event

When:

No event data

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Join us for an exclusive virtual networking, career, and hiring event featuring military-friendly and veteran-ready employers. Let MOAA help you:

  • Market your education, experience, and skills.
  • Connect with employers looking to hire.
  • Land the position! 
     

Throughout the event, you'll be able to engage in 1-on-1 chats with talent acquisition professionals and recruiters from companies across various industries and sectors. Be sure you are camera-ready, as our platform supports audio and video functionality: The employer may want to interview you on the spot!
 
Participating employers include: 

  • ClearanceJobs (featured employer)
  • CACI International
  • Leidos Opportunities
  • ManTech
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Parsons Corporation
  • Safe Harbor Marinas
  • Synchrony

 

Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer! Register today!
 

And do your homework! Before the hiring event, visit MOAA's Transition and Career Center (MOAA.org/career) for tips on preparing for virtual interviews, archives of previous discussions and webinars, and exclusive member benefits that will help you showcase your skills to prospective employers.

 

 

