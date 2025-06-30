MOAA Virtual Hiring Event
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for an exclusive virtual networking, career, and hiring event featuring military-friendly and veteran-ready employers. Let MOAA help you:
- Market your education, experience, and skills.
- Connect with employers looking to hire.
- Land the position!
Throughout the event, you'll be able to engage in 1-on-1 chats with talent acquisition professionals and recruiters from companies across various industries and sectors. Be sure you are camera-ready, as our platform supports audio and video functionality: The employer may want to interview you on the spot!
Participating employers include:
- ClearanceJobs (featured employer)
- CACI International
- Leidos Opportunities
- ManTech
- Northrop Grumman
- Parsons Corporation
- Safe Harbor Marinas
- Synchrony
Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer! Register today!
And do your homework! Before the hiring event, visit MOAA's Transition and Career Center (MOAA.org/career) for tips on preparing for virtual interviews, archives of previous discussions and webinars, and exclusive member benefits that will help you showcase your skills to prospective employers.