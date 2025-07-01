How to Get Your Job in Cybersecurity: 14 Steps, 7 Scholarships (Part 2) - Online

Join us on Thursday, July 10th for Part 2 of our Cyber Job webinar series as we guide you through the next seven steps to land your top cyber job.

In the first part of the series, we looked at the current cybersecurity market, the in-demand cyber skills that employers need, and how to start building your cyber resume. In the second part of the series, experts will show you how to start preparing for your target cyber job.

Learn from our panel cyber employers, recruiters and faculty how you can complete these next seven cyber career steps:

Targeting Cyber Employers

Getting Recommended

Getting Your Phone Screen

Getting Your Cyber Job Offer

Starting Your Cyber Job

Getting Promoted

Don't miss this opportunity to engage with industry experts and then claim your cyber cert scholarships so you can take your first steps toward a rewarding career in cybersecurity!

