Get Your Civilian Cyber Job with Your MOS + Cyber Certs + Scholarships: Part I - Online

Join us, Thursday July 24th and learn how to translate your military experience and MOS training into valuable cybersecurity qualifications.

Cyber employers want Veterans with cybersecurity qualifications, certifications and cyber experience. But often Veterans and TSMs do not present their cyber qualifications embedded in their MOS skills, experience and training. Veterans enhance their cyber resumes and position themselves for top cyber jobs by adding cyber certification scholarships, which translate their MOS capabilities into relevant cybersecurity qualifications.

Learn from a panel of experts how to enhance your resume, gain relevant cyber certifications, and build the hands-on experience that will help you land your top cyber job.

You can expect to learn:

Examples of MOS – technical and non-technical - translated to cyber careers

What type of experience cyber employers want

How to translate your MOS experience and skills

How to build on existing skills

How to add hands-on cyber project experience virtually

How to get scholarships and financial aid to fund your transition to cyber

Join us and take the next step toward your top cyber job!