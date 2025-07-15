Military to Manufacturing Fort Hood Career Fair - Fort Hood, TX

In-person career fair focused on employment opportunities in the manufacturing and supply chain industry.

Please join The Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program for a career fair focused on connecting members of the military community with national and regional manufacturing and supply chain companies who are hiring today.

These companies have positions in a variety of occupational fields to include: production, maintenance, logistics/supply chain, procurement, operations, engineering, human resources, sales, accounting, and so much more. All different types of team members from entry level to supervisory are required to operate successfully!

Transitioning service members, Veterans and military spouses have the extraordinary qualities, skills, and experiences that make them ideal candidates for these industries.

Military to Manufacturing Fort Hood Career Fair