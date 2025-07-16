Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Gulfstream
Connecting talent from the military and Veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement: Connecting talent from the military and Veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.
Tips for Attending:
- Prepare to be on camera – We use Zoom so participants and company representatives can engage face-to-face.
- Research the company – Prepare questions in advance.
- Engage – Companies want employees who are as excited to learn about them as they are to hire high-quality talent.
- Share – We welcome all interested service members, veterans, military spouses, Guard members and reservists, as well as those who support them to participate in Heroes Connect events. #HeroesConnectM2M
Heroes Connect: Gulfstream
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world’s most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958.
Gulfstream aircraft have grown their reputation for excellence in the decades since. A focus on innovation and a commitment to customer service are reflected in a history of industry firsts, record-setting aircraft, technological innovation, global service and support initiatives, and an expanding worldwide customer base.