Interagency Veterans Advisory Council Meeting - Online

Serving Those Who Served

When:

No event data

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join from the meeting link:

https://secgov.webex.com/secgov/j.php?MTID=m6a4003f401399cdd3a200a1c7f6272a4 

 

 

Please join us on Thursday, July 24 at 12:00 noon (ET) for an exciting keynote Doubleheader – featuring updates from Scott Centorino, Special Assistant to The President and The Honorable Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. You will hear about The Mission Continues Podcast from Jack Malgeri, JD, PhD of the Secret Service, and US Army Chief of Chaplains, Major General William Green, Jr. will provide reflections on Service. 

On Thursday, join from the Webex link: https://lnkd.in/eMjGsh2C

Other Ways to Join

Join by meeting number

  • Meeting number (access code): 2826 671 8526
  • Meeting password: WePTUkMA963 (93788562 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)  

  • +1-929-251-9612,,28266718526#93788562# USA Toll 2  
    +1-415-527-5035,,28266718526#93788562# US Toll  
    Some mobile devices may ask attendees to enter a numeric password. 

Join by phone: 

 Join from a video system or application: 

 

https://www.linkedin.com/company/interagency-veterans-advisory-council/posts/?feedView=all

 

