G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop - Online
Corporate recruiters and hiring managers provide their best advice so you can make the most of your time at job fairs. Don't miss this one-hour Zoom event with Veteran- and military spouse-seeking recruiters. Bring your questions!
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Put your best foot forward at the G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair by attending the Get Hired Workshop. Here you’ll get insider knowledge from experts specifically for Veterans with information on:
- Resume insights for Veterans
- Translating your military experience on your resume
- Tailoring your resume for the job you are applying for
- Interviewing Insights
- Networking
- Getting noticed by recruiters and hiring managers
- What recruiters look for when searching for qualified talent
- How to prepare for the Virtual Job Fair
- How to explain the value of your military experience in an interview
- Insights on the hiring process
- Dressing for success
- Questions to ask and not to during an interview
- Panelists will be taking your questions during the live discussion as well!
- and more!