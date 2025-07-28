Tackling Safety Together: Safety Planning Intervention - Online

Join us at “Tackling Safety Together” and make an impact on safety in our community, and reduce access to lethal means.

When someone is in crisis, knowing how to respond can save a life. Tackling Safety Together is a free, four-hour interactive training that equips you with practical tools to support safety and well-being at home and in your community.

In this session, you’ll learn about safety planning intervention—a simple, evidence-based approach designed to prevent suicide by reducing immediate risks and offering clear, actionable steps to follow during a crisis. You’ll gain skills to recognize signs of crisis and create a personalized, step-by-step safety plan for yourself or someone else.

Through real-life examples and hands-on activities, we’ll guide you through the seven key components of a safety plan:

Warning Signs : Recognize the thoughts, feelings, or situations that signal a potential crisis.

: Recognize the thoughts, feelings, or situations that signal a potential crisis. Coping Strategies: Explore activities that can help manage emotions and provide relief in tough moments.

Explore activities that can help manage emotions and provide relief in tough moments. Social Support : Identify trusted people who can offer connection, distraction, or care.

: Identify trusted people who can offer connection, distraction, or care. Professional Resources: List contacts for therapists, crisis lines, or emergency services.

List contacts for therapists, crisis lines, or emergency services. Safe Environments: Learn how to limit access to items that could be harmful in a crisis.

Learn how to limit access to items that could be harmful in a crisis. Reasons for Living: Reflect on personal sources of meaning and motivation.

Reflect on personal sources of meaning and motivation. Commitment to Safety: Understand how to support someone’s intent to stay safe and use the plan.

This training helps you respond with clarity and confidence when it matters most.

What You’ll Gain

A clear understanding of how safety planning works to prevent harm and promote well-being, with tips on tailoring plans to fit individual needs.

Hands-on practice creating effective safety plans through real-life scenarios, helping you spot warning signs and build proactive strategies.

Tools to customize your safety plan based on your unique situation, so you feel confident acting quickly and reducing risks during a crisis.

Certifications & CEUs

Upon completion, this session qualifies for continuing education units (CEUs) and professional certifications:

Tackling Safety Together: 1-year certification | 4 CEUs

To request your certificate and a CEU submission form for state certification, please email us after attending the training.

About Suicide Prevention Training

Suicide prevention trainings help prepare individuals to respond to someone in crisis. You'll learn how to recognize risk, offer support, and take meaningful steps to keep someone safe. Learn more about suicide prevention trainings. Download our Suicide Prevention Toolkit for practical tools, resources, and guidance to support someone in crisis.

This Event is Open To

This event is open to individuals nationwide. Eligibility varies by session. Check Eventbrite for details on other offerings.

Take the First Step Toward Suicide Prevention–Sign up Today!

