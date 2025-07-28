Mental Health First Aid & CALM Conversations - Online

Join us for a free, full-day training on Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) and Conversations on Access to Lethal Means (CALM Conversations)—two nationally recognized, evidence-based trainings that equip you to support someone in crisis with knowledge, confidence, and compassion.

Through interactive instruction and hands-on safety planning exercises, you’ll learn to navigate difficult conversations, reduce risk, and offer meaningful support. The training covers common mental health and substance use challenges in adults—such as depression, anxiety, psychosis, and substance use disorders—and introduces a practical 5-step action plan to guide your response in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

What You’ll Gain

Practical skills to recognize and respond to mental health or substance use challenges in adults

Tools for tough conversations around suicide risk and lethal means

Strategies that save lives by reducing access to lethal means during times of crisis

Certifications & CEUs

Upon completion, this session qualifies for continuing education units (CEUs) and professional certifications:

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA): 3-year certification | 7.5 CEUs

3-year certification | 7.5 CEUs Counseling on Access to Lethal Means (CALM): 1-year certification | 1.5 CEUs

To request your certificate and a CEU submission form for state certification, please email us after attending the training.

Please note: This training includes 2 hours of required self-paced pre-course work prior to the live session.

About Mental Health First Aid

Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training that teaches you how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health or substance use challenges using a 5-step action plan (ALGEE) to guide you through how to assess risk, listen without judgment, and connect someone to professional help. MHFA helps you build the confidence to step in when someone may be struggling. Scenarios and exercises make the learning practical, so you leave ready to help in real-life situations.