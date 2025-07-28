Real Talk: Life & Love with PTSD - Online

Let’s be real: loving a Veteran or service member who struggles with PTSD and other invisible wounds can be challenging. Even when your relationship is strong and support is in place, it’s a unique journey—one that not everyone fully understands. This monthly gathering offers a space where you can speak openly, feel heard, and connect with others who truly get it. Whether you’re navigating emotional ups and downs, intimacy challenges, or caring for your own well-being, you don’t have to do it alone.

While there are many resources for individuals living with PTSD, support for their loved ones can be harder to find, and your health and happiness matter, too. At VSN, we deeply value the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of spouses and partners. These sessions offer real talk, community, and practical support for those facing relationship challenges tied to PTSD. Meetings are peer-led by VSN staff or trained peer leaders and held periodically. Join whenever you need connection, understanding, and encouragement.

Learning Objectives

Connect with others who understand the unique challenges of supporting a partner with PTSD

Share and explore strategies for maintaining emotional, mental, and relationship health

Gain support, insight, and encouragement from a community that values your experience

About Social Club

Social Club is a peer-led, supportive space for military and Veteran spouses to connect, reflect, and grow together. Each session offers community, shared experiences, and practical tools for resilience and well-being. Learn more about Social Club.

Eligibility

This event is open to:

Spouse/partner of active duty service member/post-service Veteran

Divorcee or widow/widower of active duty service member/post-service Veteran

Eligibility varies by session, so please view our Eventbrite page for other Social Club sessions you may be eligible to attend.

Joining the Event

Please join from a quiet, distraction-free space for the best experience

Attendees arriving more than 15 minutes late may not be admitted to avoid disruptions.

Zoom details will be shared after registration and are also available via your confirmation email or event page.

