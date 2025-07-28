Auburn’s 60th Annual Veterans Parade & Observance

Auburn, Washington is typically designated by the Veterans Day National Committee and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a Regional Site for the celebration of Veterans Day. The City of Auburn is proud to be a Vietnam War Commemorative Partner and considers it an honor and privilege to host this annual event. Auburn has hosted the Veterans Parade since 1965. The 2025 parade marks our 60th year! Over time, the parade has grown into one of the largest parades of its kind in the United States of America.

The purpose of Auburn's Veterans Parade & Observance is to positively focus on honoring our country's Veterans and active military personnel. Through our parade, we focus recognition on congressionally recognized Veteran Service Organizations and their auxiliaries, the military and military reserve, National Guard and ROTC. The goals and purposes of Auburn's Veterans Parade & Observance are to give honor to our country's Veterans and to their military missions of defending freedom around the world.

The 60th annual Veterans Parade will be held in Auburn on Saturday, November 8, 2025 starting at 11:00 AM. The parade typically boasts over 150 units and nearly 4,000 parade participants, including more than 10 marching bands, numerous military vehicles, Veterans' units, honor guards and more.

*The parade route travels along Main Street from E Street to A Street NW/SW.*