Unlocking Success: The Importance of Program Evaluation and Measurement - Online

Please join the Bob Woodruff Foundation for an upcoming webinar titled Unlocking Success: The Importance of Program Evaluation and Measurement on Thursday, August 14 at 3 PM ET

Program evaluation is a structured approach to assess a program’s design, implementation, and outcomes. Many organizations face challenges when conducting program evaluations, including determining if the program is effective, deciding which outcomes to track, and more. Together, the panel will discuss practical strategies, lessons learned, and how feedback and data have shaped their approaches to serving the military-connected community. This webinar offers actionable insights for organizations looking to enhance their impact through thoughtful, data-driven evaluation practices. This webinar is sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union.



