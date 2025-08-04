American Legion National Convention Networking Reception & Hiring - Tampa, FL

Hiring Our Heroes and The American Legion, invite Veterans, transitioning service members, military and Veteran spouses, and their dependents to a free networking event and hiring fair. Job seekers will meet with companies hiring for positions across various industries, both locally and nationwide. This event is family-friendly and childcare services will be available through The American Legion.

Event Schedule

Job Seeker Workshops

Grand Salon E (3:00 - 4:00 p.m.) Workshop will include a deep dive into the LinkedIn platform. Job Seekers will learn how to create an effective LinkedIn profile, how to expand their networks, how to effectively job search, and take advantage of LinkedIn learning pathways and classes.



Hiring Fair

Veranda Room/Patio (4:00 - 6:00 p.m.)

Job seekers will network with representatives from local, regional, and national organizations hiring for open positions

Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit

