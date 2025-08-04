Small Business Conference Networking Reception - Tampa, FL

Join us at the Small Business Conference Networking Reception for a night of mingling, connecting, and building valuable relationships.

Welcome to the Small Business Administration and The American Legion

Veteran Networking Reception!

Join us at the Tampa Marriott Water Street for an evening of connecting, collaborating, and celebrating small businesses. This in-person event is your opportunity to mingle with fellow veteran entrepreneurs, share ideas, and make valuable connections.

Whether you're a seasoned business owner or just starting out, this reception is the perfect place to network and expand your business contacts. Enjoy delicious refreshments, engaging conversations, and a vibrant atmosphere that's sure to inspire you.

Don't miss out on this chance to grow your network and take your business to the next level. We can't wait to see you there!

Remarks from The American Legion leadership, sponsors, and special guests Florida Senator Jay Collins and the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy.