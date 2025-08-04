Small Business Conference and Networking Conference - Tampa, FL
U.S. Small Business Administration and American Legion Networking conference on August 25, 2025 from 8:30am to 5pm.
When:
Where:
Tampa Marriott Water Street
505 Water Street
Tampa, FL
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us to learn practical tips for Veteran business success, including branding, mentorship, policy, and procurement - from experienced industry experts and Veteran business leaders.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is involved in this event as a sponsor but does not endorse any views, products, or services shared during this event. SBA programs and services are available to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. If you need accommodations for a disability, please request them at least two weeks in advance.
Event Agenda and Registration: Small Business Conference and Networking Conference