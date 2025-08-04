Skip to Content

Small Business Conference and Networking Conference - Tampa, FL

U.S. Small Business Administration and American Legion Networking conference on August 25, 2025 from 8:30am to 5pm.

When:

Where:

Tampa Marriott Water Street

505 Water Street

Tampa, FL

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Join us to learn practical tips for Veteran business success, including branding, mentorship, policy, and procurement - from experienced industry experts and Veteran business leaders. 

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is involved in this event as a sponsor but does not endorse any views, products, or services shared during this event.  SBA programs and services are available to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.  If you need accommodations for a disability, please request them at least two weeks in advance. 

Event Agenda and Registration:  Small Business Conference and Networking Conference

Last updated: 