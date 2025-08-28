Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring Coca-Cola Consolidated - Online

Connecting talent from the military-connected community with manufacturers who are hiring today! Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.

Heroes Connect: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. For over 122 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and are passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer.

We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.

Contact: heroes@nam.org