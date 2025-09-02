Skip to Content

MOAA's Virtual Career Fair and Hiring Event

Free and open to all RANKS of uniformed servicemembers, Veterans, military spouses, surviving spouses and their dependents.

Free

Required

Transitioning from uniformed service? Military spouse with a career on the move? Making a foreseen or unforeseen career pivot?

Join us for an exclusive virtual networking, career, and hiring event.  Let MOAA help you:

  • Market your education, experience, and skills.
  • Connect with employers looking to hire.
  • Land the position!  

 Throughout the event, you'll be able to engage in 1-on-1 chats with talent acquisition professionals and recruiters from military-friendly and Veteran-ready companies across various industries and sectors. Be sure you are camera-ready, as our platform supports audio and video functionality: The employer may want to interview you on the spot! 

 Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer! Register today!

