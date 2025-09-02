MOAA’s Virtual Career Fair and Hiring Event

Free and open to all RANKS of uniformed servicemembers, Veterans, military spouses, surviving spouses and their dependents.

Transitioning from uniformed service? Military spouse with a career on the move? Making a foreseen or unforeseen career pivot?

Join us for an exclusive virtual networking, career, and hiring event. Let MOAA help you:

Market your education, experience, and skills.

Connect with employers looking to hire.

Land the position!

Throughout the event, you'll be able to engage in 1-on-1 chats with talent acquisition professionals and recruiters from military-friendly and Veteran-ready companies across various industries and sectors. Be sure you are camera-ready, as our platform supports audio and video functionality: The employer may want to interview you on the spot!

Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer! Register today!