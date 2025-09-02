Mastering Restricted Funds: Compliance, Clarity, and Confidence - Online
Please join the Bob Woodruff Foundation for an upcoming webinar titled Mastering Restricted Funds: Compliance, Clarity, and Confidence on Tuesday, September 9 at 2 PM ET. Stephanie Skryzowski, Founder and CEO of 100 Degrees Consulting will demystify the world of restricted funding, from the legal and donor requirements to the day-to-day best practices that keep your organization compliant, transparent, and trusted.
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for a practical session where we’ll demystify the world of restricted funding, from the legal and donor requirements to the day-to-day best practices that keep your organization compliant, transparent, and trusted.
You'll learn how to:
- define and distinguish different types of restricted funds,
- understand compliance best practices,
- navigate accounting standards and ethical obligations,
- avoid common pitfalls to avoid and how to fix them when they occur,
- use proven tools and systems for tracking and reporting, and
- strengthen donor trust and unlock future funding.
As a nonprofit leader, you’ll walk away with a toolkit to steward restricted funds with greater ease and confidence, so you can focus on your organization's impact. Our webinar is sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union.