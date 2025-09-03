FREE for Homeless Veterans

1729 NW 3rd St, Oklahoma City, OK

(Homeless Alliance West Town Campus)

Friday September 5th, 2025

6:30am - 3:00pm



- Agencies available to Veterans beginning at 8:00AM -



If you are a homeless Veteran in need, please consider attending this program.

Other opportunities and assistance are being offered by Veterans Organizations,

Federal, State and Local Agencies, Churches, and Volunteers.



Staff will be operating shuttle services from shelters to Sooner Stand Down.

• VA Registration

• VBA

• VSO’s

• Housing

• Employment Assistance

• Haircuts/Styling

• Healthcare

• Women’s Care

• Dental Care

• Breakfast and Lunch

• Non-Perishable Food Items

• Personal Care Items

• Reading Glasses

• Veterinarian Services from 10am-2pm (vaccines & microchips provided)

• Drug & Alcohol Treatment Information

• Vocational Rehabilitation Services

• Chaplain Services

• Mental Health & Recovery Services

• Legal Assistance

• SNAP Benefits

• Native American Services

Christine Cleary

christine.cleary@va.gov

405-250-7344